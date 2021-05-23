George Michael Scott George Michael "Mike" Scott, 74, passed away May 11, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Klamath Falls. Mike was born January 29, 1947 to Sam and Fannie (Starr) Scott in Klamath Falls, Ore., and graduated from Thurston High School, Springfield, Ore., in 1965. Mike enlisted in the Army National Guard directly out of high school. He lateralled over to the U.S. Army and then to the U.S. Navy and proudly served three terms in the Vietnam War. He was most proud to have been a graduate from SERS School and was honored to serve our country. After his military career Mike returned to Klamath Falls and began working at Weyerhauser, where he worked for over 14 years. During that time, he found his passion with horses. He began training and running race horses, and also began shoeing horses. In 1986, Mike met the love of his life, Linda (Vian) Scott and they married in 1988. The couple raised, trained and raced Thoroughbred and Quarter Horses across Oregon and northern California for many years. They had a great circle of friends they enjoyed their time with. But more importantly, Mike took on the role of father to Linda's three children. He was an amazing dad when he didn't have to be. Mike began shoeing horses full time after retiring from Weyerhauser. He spent a lot of time helping others and enjoyed the time with his customers for almost 30 years. He was known as a very kind and humorous man. One of Mike's greatest pleasures was spending time with his children and three grandchildren. He loved to fish and camp with the grandchildren when they were young. He taught them how to hunt ducks and geese off the lake near their home. Mike especially loved the time he had with them around their small farm during Sunday dinners and at holidays. He was very proud of them all. In his later years, Mike and Linda looked forward to spending their summers at Fish Lake where they enjoyed camping, fishing and kayaking together and with family and friends. For over 35 years you would rarely see Mike without Linda. Together they had an amazing marriage and a wonderful family. Mike is preceded in death by his father Samuel Jacob Scott; mother Fannie Beatrice Scott; sister Connie Scott Null and nephew Shawn Scott. He is survived by wife Linda (Vian) Scott; children Kelly and Shane Taipin, Brian and Freddie Tejada and Michael and Ann Tejada; grandchildren Noa Taipin, Kai Taipin and Kekoa Taipin; and special nieces and nephews Tammy, Dave, Kevin, Dee Dee, Shyann, Debbie, Sheila, Barbara, Robert and Richard; and numerous close cousins and relatives. A small family gathering will be held on Saturday May 29 at his home on Spring Lake. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Klamath Hospice, 541-882-2902.
