Connie Schuetze Connie Schuetze left this world on July 3, 2019, with her daughter and two of her granddaughters by her side as she started her eternal journey. Born Constance Rae Koehler on Dec. 18, 1931, in Oberlin, Kan., to James and Edna Koehler, this was a special day indeed for this was the day the kindest, most generous and unselfish mother who was ever born. Connie's family moved in the 1930s, settling in Klamath Falls, where her father worked for Southern Pacific Railroad. Connie attended Fairview Elementary School and graduated in 1949 from Klamath Union High School. Connie worked at the Pelican Theater and a medical clinic before marrying John Schuetze on Dec. 18, 1954. They had four children and divorced in 1961. This was when Connie and her kids became "The Forever 5." Connie assumed the role of both mother and father, mastering both with finesse, ingenuity, ease and flair. The sole provider of four small children, Connie began her 35-year career with Safeway Corporations in 1961. Connie's prodigious work ethic earned her a promotion in 1977 as store director, managing her first store in Myrtle Point, Ore. Connie was the second female store director for Safeway Corporation in Oregon, an amazing accomplishment even to this day. Connie's position at retirement in 1996 was regional inventory control. Financial struggles and single parent challenges created many hardships for Connie yet she always remained positive, kind and never bitter. Never remarrying, she always said her children were the most important thing to her. Always close to her parents, her sister Karen was always her lifelong best friend. Connie was a homebody, never caring much to see what the world was all about; her world was her family. She loved babies and was Nana to all 14 of her grandchildren. An expert knitter, Connie made beautiful afghans, which she loved gifting to family and friends. She loved baking and sharing her goodies. Her brownies were second to none and her simple egg salad sandwiches "cut into little triangles with love" were legendary. Connie had a soft spot for animals or anyone in need or having hard times. She was generous to a fault, many times to her own detriment. She never had an enemy and was the perfect example of a person who actually put herself in someone else's shoes and always gave people second chances. Connie was a strong believer in God, teaching her children to always try your best to live by the "Golden Rule." We will always be "5 Forever." May heaven be all she dreamed it would be and may God wrap his arms around her and whisper to her "it's time for you to rest now, and breathe easy." Connie is survived by her daughters Vicki Compton and husband Bill, Rachel Cox and husband Chris, Kathy Walton and son Zeno Schuetze and girlfriend Sandy Collins; sister Karen Rose; grandchildren Sarah, Olivia, Cameron, Kiley, Kami and Nikki; great-grandchildren Lucille, Penelope, Gregory, Isabella, Alexandra, Rylee, Olivia and Quade; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother Jamie. She also leaves behind special friends Vicki Carter, David Bradley and Missy and The Mendez family. A remembrance gathering is planned for a later unspecified date.