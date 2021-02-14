Winifred (Winnie) Eloise Scholer Winnie was born on March 19, 1929 to Bob and Thea Speelmon in Rolla. N.D. The family moved to Klamath Falls, Ore. when Winnie was nine years old. She attended Fairhaven Elementary School in West Klamath, and subsequently graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1946. Winnie married Del Scholer in June of 1948 at Klamath Lutheran Church, where they are still active members. Winnie held a secretarial positions in insurance and at Weyerhauser Company for the next four years. After having two children, Margo (born in 1952) and Jim (born in 1956), Winnie was a stay at home mother for a number of years before accepting a secretarial position for Oregon Institute of Technology where she advanced to the position of Secretarial Supervisor for the Instiute. She retired from OIT in 1992 after 22 years of service. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Thea Speelmon, and an adopted brother, Dallas Baldwin. She is survived by her husband. Del Scholer of Klamath Falls; daughter Margo Lukes (Bryce Lukes) who reside in Perth, Australia; and son Jim Scholer (Bonnie Scholer) of Merrill, Ore. Survivors also include grandchildren, Evan Lukes (New Zealand), Abby Lukes (Australia) and three grandchildren in New Zealand and Australia. Del and Winnie were incredibly devoted to each other in their marriage of over 72 years. Winne was an excellent cook and home maker, as well as a devout Christian woman. She was very driven and energetic in everything she did. Winnie kept busy with church activities over the years, holding various positions within the church community. The family spent many years of wonderful vacations at Crescent Lake Resort and coastal trips as the kids grew up. Later in retirement, she and Del also enjoyed travel, taking several cruises and traveling to New Zealand, Australia, England, Canada, and Hawaii on a number of occasions. Winnie, and anyone who knew her, would say that she lived a wonderful life and she will be greatly missed by family and friends. Matthew 25:23 "Well done, you good and faithful servant!"
