Delbert and Winnie Scholer Delbert Scholer passed away peacefully in Klamath Falls on May 6, 2022 at the age of 93. He was born October 30, 1928 in Butte Falls, Oregon, to Homer and Verona Scholer. He was the youngest of four children, Wayne, Ray, and sister Tony, all of whom have preceded him in death. Del graduated from Klamath Union High School where he met his future wife, Winifred (Winnie). They were married in 1948, and spent 72 wonderful years together prior to Winnie's death in February of 2021. Their relationship was always one of strong personal love, devout Christian faith, and great happiness. Del and Winnie were inseparable, and were at their happiest when spending time together and with family and friends. They are now back together in the arms of the Lord, with many of those friends and family. Del worked for Balsiger Motor Company while still in high school, and continued after his high school graduation in 1946. He enlisted in the US Air Force during the Korean War, and was stationed in Austin, Texas, and Riverside, California prior to being deployed to Japan. After his discharge, Del returned to Balsiger Motors, becoming manager of the parts department for many years until his retirement at age 62. Del was always very creative and enjoyed woodworking. He and Winnie had their family home built in 1959 and he played a large role in it's completion. He also followed in his mother's footsteps and loved gardening, taking great pride in his well groomed yard. Del and Winnie enjoyed traveling and family vacations. For several years, summers revolved around water skiing. Many happy vacations were spent at Crescent Lake, often with friends of their kids Jim and Margo, and family friends, Eldon and Muriel Stoneburg. In later years they travelled to Hawaii on a number of occasions and visited their daughter and family in New Zealand and Australia several times. They also particularly enjoyed a trip to England to visit Del's eldest brother and family. Del and Winnie were longstanding and active members of Klamath Lutheran Church, having been married in the church and baptizing both of their children there. They were both very involved in church affairs, and all aspects of Klamath Lutheran Church; true workers for the Lord, including Food Bank distribution, church maintenance and repairs - whatever might be needed. They also served as Deacon and Deaconess. Del was preceded in death by Winnie in February of 2021, and they are both survived by their children, Margo Lukes and husband Bryce in Perth, Australia, and Jim Scholer and wife Bonnie, of Merrill, Oregon. He is also survived by grandchildren, Evan Lukes (New Zealand) and Abby Lukes (Australia); great grandchildren, Tori Lukes (New Zealand) and Rhynn and Syrus Scalmer (Australia). Also, Muriel Stoneberg, whose husband Eldon recently passed away. The Stoneburgs were best friends of Del and Winnie for all their adult lives, and Muriel is the last surviving member of those "Four Musketeers". Funeral services will be held at Klamath Lutheran Church on June 2nd, 2022 at 1.30pm. All friends and family of Del and Winnie are invited to come and share fellowship and memories of these wonderful folks at the church, and for refreshments after the service.