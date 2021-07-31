Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Daniel Bruce Schoenberg Daniel Bruce Schoenberg passed from this earth on July11, 2021. Dan was born, along with his twin brother, David, on November 21, 1960 to William Dene and Linda (Gregory) Schoenberg in Ontario, Ore. The family moved back to Klamath Falls where he grew up. Dan graduated in 1979 from Henley High School and later attended Western Oregon. His passions were Klamath County, working, fishing, OSU Beavers, solving the world's problems with friends, and playing poker with his niece and nephew at family gatherings. Dan is survived by his mother and brothers David, Klamath Falls, Greg, Tubac, Ariz., nephew Jeremy (Amber), Gresham, Ore. , and niece LauraLee (Zech) Millette, Phoenix, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his father, William Dene Schoenberg. A family gathering will be held at a later date.