Walker Scanlan Walker Scanlan passed away on Aug. 17, 2019. He was born on July 22, 1930, in Berkeley, Calif., to Cal Berkeley economics professor Ralph and author Jesse Scanlan. He was raised in a house built by his father in Berkeley. After graduating from Berkeley High School, he went on to graduate from San Jose State University, receiving teaching credentials and later his master's degree. He met his future wife Margaret (Peggy) O'Neill, of Damascus, Ore., in his first teaching assignment. Together they had two sons Ralph and Daniel (Dan) they raised in San Francisco, Calif. Both Walker and his wife taught at San Francisco high schools with Walker teaching auto shop at Washington High School for 38 years. After retiring Walker split his time mostly between his properties in Klamath Falls and Union Creek Ore., taking time out to watch NASCAR or any other motorsports on TV. He was also fiercely independent, preferring to live alone and driving an old pickup truck with a manual transmission right up until his passing. As a lifelong dog lover, Walker's family welcomes donations in his name to the ASPCA and/or Muttville in lieu of flowers.