Rose Sawyer Loving Mother. Grandmother and Great-Grand Mother, Rose M. Sawyer, 84 of Klamath Falls, peacefully departed this earthly life and entered into eternal rest on March 18, 2023. Rose was born December 13, 1938 in Beaver County, Pennsylvania to Alfred Sherrill and Dorothy (Roshon) Sherrill. She has lived in Klamath Falls, for more than 45 years, intermittently. Rose loved cats and dogs and watching deer linger outside her living room window. She is survived by three sons, Ronald Justice of Klamath Falls, Rodney Justice (Rosie) of Fallon, NV, and James Wicker Justice (adopted) Klamath Falls; and four daughters: Rosemary (Justice) Butler from Albuquerque, NM, Robin Segura of Bonanza, Michelle French (adopted) and Jennifer Mcguffy (adopted). She has 16 grandchildren; 16 Great grandchildren, 4 Great-great Granchildren. She has four brothers: Jerry and John Sherrill and Danny DeLane (all in Ohio); and one sister, Jean Bowles also in Ohio). Besides her parents, Rose was preceded in death by two sisters: Virginia of East Palestine, and Connie Willis of Minerva, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Michael DeLane. Rose spent her life being devoted to children. She was a Cub Scout den mother. She reached out to children in need of love and nurturing, even as an aging grandmother. She will be missed by many.