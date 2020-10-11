Sandy Herbert was born August 5, 1955 to James and Corliss Herbert. She checked into heaven Sept. 20, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was an amazing person, kind, positive, generous and fun. She was an outstanding athlete. She was the first female recipient of the Mike Heck scholarship in 1973. She still holds track records at KU, and she is in the KU Hall of Fame and the Santiam High School Hall of Fame for coaching. She loved coaching kids, playing sports and watching all her nieces and nephews play. Sandy loved to travel with her girlfriends and she saw a lot of places. Sandy retired from Sky Lakes after 30 years. She enjoyed the people she worked with and had made many friends. After she retired, she joined her sister Jeanne and brother-in-law John and got into wine making and loved working with her sisters. She accomplished so much in her life here on earth and will be missed by so many. She is survived by her mother and stepfather Corliss and Roy Fernlund, brother Terry Herbert (Minnie), sisters Jeanne Anderson (John) Davida Croy, Tracy Herbert, stepmother Pat Herbert, stepsister Lorna Halnan (Craig), stepbrothers Donnie Wilson (Heidi) and Wally Wilson (Blanche). Nephews Nick Bell (He was the light of her life), Kevin Coleman (Chris), Michael Herbert (Blanche), Brian Herbert (Traci), Terry Herbert Jr., nieces Susette Olin (Charlie), Kate Anderson (Robbie), Abby Tuber (David), Allison Monroe (Donnie) Stephanie Morris, Melissa Shaw (Flicker) and Ollie Herbert (Shara). She is also survived by Aunt Jan, numerous great nieces and nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father James Herbert, nephew Scott Kelley, brother-in-law Carl Croy and stepsister Christie Valentine. A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 17, 2020 at 12-2 p.m. at Spring Lake Ranch, 14343 Spring Lake Road. There will be masks and hand sanitizer available. It is catered by Yummy's.
