Ricky Dean Russell Ricky Russell was born on May 17, 1960 to Myrtle and Don Russell of Klamath Falls. He died Dec. 12, 2020 in his sleep. Ricky was the first born of six children. He leaves behind dad Don Russell, sisters Shelly Gates, Alesia Claybaugh, Kathy Rutledge and brother Brian Russell. Preceding Ricky in death was his mom Myrtle Russell and his brother John Marion Russell. Ricky was from an early age, fond of farming. I believe he got that from his grandpa, Don Barnes. Ricky was generous to the core. He never had a lot in his life but he would give all he had if asked. When not farming, it was either hunt today, fish tomorrow and if it couldn't be done on a tractor, then it's not worth doing. For many reasons, Ricky will be missed and it's always sad, but the pain is over and he can rest. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
