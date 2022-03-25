Daila Rush Daila Rush passed peacefully in her sleep on March 12, 2022 with her daughter at home. Daila was born on Oct. 31, 1934 in Valmiera, Latvia. Her family fled their homeland with just the belongings they could carry during WWII. They lived in several displaced persons camps throughout Germany until they were sponsored by Klamath Lutheran Church and allowed to emigrate to the United States, arriving in 1950. Daila attended different schools in Klamath Falls, graduating from Klamath Union class of 1955. She earned her bachelor's degree in education in 1959 in Ashland, returning to Klamath where she taught 31 years at Peterson Elementary School. She married Chuck Cooper in 1959, and had a daughter. They later divorced. She married Don Ruch in 1979, and later divorced. Daila was an active member of her church, Klamath Lutheran. She also was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, later becoming a member of retired educators. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed traveling, going to Austria, Germany, Alaska, Hawaii, New Orleans, and the Caribbean. Her favorite place was the Oregon coast. Getting together with friends for square dancing, playing cards, dominos, or sharing a meal and supporting local concerts and plays were all activities she loved to do. The family would like to thank High Desert Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Klamath Lutheran Church, a refugee relief organization, or plant a sunflower in honor of Daila. She was preceded in death by her parents, Voldemars and Mary Kisis, and her brother Ike. Daila is survived by her sister Ava Haddock, her daughter Dee Cooper and nieces and one nephew. Services will be held on April 2, 2022 at 11 AM at Klamath Lutheran Church.