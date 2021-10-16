Michele Mary Ross Michele Mary Ross was born February 12th, 1943 and went home to be with the Lord on October 7th, 2021 surrounded by family in her own home. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday October 30th, 2021, at the Baptist Church on Homedale, where she was a member. She will be laid to rest with a graveside service immediately following at Mt. Laki Cemetery with a reception following at the church. Michele was the youngest of 4 children born to Mary and Richard Martin in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was raised on a farm in Mud Lake, Idaho. Michele enjoyed raising bummer lambs and baby calves. She graduated from West Jefferson High School and attended the College of Idaho, receiving a Bachelor's degree in Zoology. Michele attended Stanford University and received a degree in Physical Therapy. She met her husband Paul Ross at Letterman General Hospital where he was a patient in 1966. They were married June 15, 1968 in Mud Lake, Idaho. Michele started her career in Klamath Falls in the Physical Therapy Department at Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital in 1968. She worked for Home Health and both school districts. Michele loved working with children and practiced as a Physical Therapist for 51 years. She prided herself in holding the longest active Physical Therapy license in the state of Oregon before retiring. Paul and Michele bought a small farm and raised their 3 children in Klamath Falls. She enjoyed raising all types of farm animals, but her favorite was taking care of her sheep especially during lambing season. Michele was active in the community, volunteering as a CASA advocate, mentoring friends and family, and active in her church community. She enjoyed supporting her children in various community/sporting activities. Michele especially enjoyed her time spent serving her community during jury duty service. She might be the one person who requested a second appointment with the community judicial system. Michele enjoyed reading (later transitioning to audio books), hunting, fishing, gambling, and camping with family. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to various parts of the United States and treasured the Alaskan cruise she took with him. Michele made many memories during her time involved with the Senior Center exercise class, watching her grandchildren participate in various activities, and helping those less fortunate. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul in 2015, her sister and brother-in-law Dixie and Ben Dick; brother John Martin; and brother and sister-in-law Richard and Karen Martin; and great grandson Jameson. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Colleen Ross; daughters and sons-in-law Mary and Felipe Hernandez, Kelly and Michael McCall; sister-in-law Pat Martin; granddaughter, Casandra; grandsons, Phillip, Alex, Wyatt, Xander, Taren, and Nathan; great grandchildren Brody, Avery, and Conner. She is survived by multiple nieces and nephews, many treasured friends and family, as well as her faithful companion cats Boca and Fats. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the local Gideons or Special Olympics.
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Massive marijuana operation discovered near Klamath Falls
- Fire damages kilns at Jeld-Wen mill
- Tulelake man arrested on charges of rape, sex crimes
- New statehouse districts cut across Klamath County, Klamath Falls
- Man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing
- Modoc Ancestral Run returns to heart of Tribes' creation story
- Yazzie raises funds to fight childhood cancer
- Oregon reports 82 new deaths; 1,413 new COVID-19 cases
- Oregon reports 20 new deaths; 2,895 new COVID-19 cases
- Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
How do you think local governments should spend Rescue Plan money?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.