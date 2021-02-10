Bobby Ross Bobby B. Ross, a resident of Klamath Falls, died Feb. 4, 2021, at the age of 86. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, Feb. 12, at Mt. Laki Cemetery. Bobby was born in Klamath Falls on May 22, 1934, to Lord Byron and Irene Ross. He was the oldest of three boys. He grew up splitting his time between Klamath Falls and Rogue River. After graduating from Klamath Union High School, he joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. On Feb. 14, 1962, Bob married Dorothea Davis. The couple made their home in Klamath. Bob worked at the Modoc Lumber Mill as a millwright for many years, and then as a mechanic for Hyster. He eventually operated his own business, Basin Lift Truck. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and farming. Bob is survived by his nephews Paul B. Ross, Richie Ross; nieces Debbie Stevens, Mary Hernandez, Kelly McCall; sister-in-law Michele Ross. He is also survived by many good friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothea; and brothers Paul Ross and Richard Ross.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Man sentenced for years of poaching in Crater Lake National Park
- Klamath County, Klamath Falls at odds with Wilsonart on tax bill
- Klamath Falls man dies in downtown motorcycle crash
- Klamath Falls man dies in crash near Modoc Point
- Klamath Falls man pleads guilty to mailing pesticide to former coworkers
- Chiloquin mother competes in the trenches of men's football league
- Faculty strike possible at OIT as negotiations enter critical stage
- Five Mazama athletes sign to play college ball
- Caught Ovgard: Lost springs of the Oregon desert
- Everything you wanted to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in Klamath County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you think high school sports should restart this school year?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.