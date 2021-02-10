Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Bobby Ross

Bobby Ross Bobby B. Ross, a resident of Klamath Falls, died Feb. 4, 2021, at the age of 86. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, Feb. 12, at Mt. Laki Cemetery. Bobby was born in Klamath Falls on May 22, 1934, to Lord Byron and Irene Ross. He was the oldest of three boys. He grew up splitting his time between Klamath Falls and Rogue River. After graduating from Klamath Union High School, he joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. On Feb. 14, 1962, Bob married Dorothea Davis. The couple made their home in Klamath. Bob worked at the Modoc Lumber Mill as a millwright for many years, and then as a mechanic for Hyster. He eventually operated his own business, Basin Lift Truck. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and farming. Bob is survived by his nephews Paul B. Ross, Richie Ross; nieces Debbie Stevens, Mary Hernandez, Kelly McCall; sister-in-law Michele Ross. He is also survived by many good friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothea; and brothers Paul Ross and Richard Ross.

