Dawn Romine (Revis) Dawn Rae Romine went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the age of 73 after gallant fight with stage 4 melanoma cancer. She passed away at home surrounded by family. Dawn was born May 23, 1947, in Klamath Falls to Gene and Lois Revis. She graduated Klamath Union High School in 1965 and attended Southern Oregon College. She and her first husband, Ron Bonham, had two sons, Matt and Ryan. The couple divorced in 1994. Dawn married the love of her life, Brian, in Maui on June 27, 2001. The couple made their home in Eugene. Dawn retired after 11 years with OBEC Consulting Engineers as an administrative secretary. She'd previously worked for Lane ESD/OTIS and for the dearly-loved Olsen family, owners of Automated Sales. Dawn was a devoted mother to both of her sons, both of whom she loved, treasured and was very proud. She drew considerable strength through her faith in Jesus Christ. The island of Maui was her favorite place to visit, as she loved and embraced the 'Aloha' Hawaiian culture and spirit. She was truly an island girl. Dawn loved to do crossword puzzles in the early morning hours over coffee or tea. A voracious reader, she found great solace and comfort spending time in the peaceful tranquility of their beautiful backyard. To all who knew her, Dawn was a beautiful, gentle soul with a smile that radiated love and kindness. She loved unconditionally her family and cherished her many friends. She loved creating custom-tailored holiday and birthday cards, each containing heartfelt messages of love and affection. In both sickness and health, Dawn carried herself with infinite courage, class and grace, never complaining and eternally strengthened by her faith in God. She is survived by her husband, Brian, of 28 years, mother, Lois Revis; brother, Gene Scott (Geraldine) Revis, Jr.; son Ryan Bonham; her aunt Pat Revis; niece, Heather Revis; and four-legged niece, Sissy, who she loved very much, and numerous cousins. Dawn was preceded in death by her son Matthew Todd Bonham, in 1994 and her father, Gene Scott Revis, Sr., in 2011. The family wishes to express its sincerest thanks and gratitude to the doctors and staff of Willamette Valley Cancer Institute, Cascade Hospice and Kathryn's Care. A private graveside service was held at Rest Haven Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Liz Parrish, Rocky Point musher who finished Iditarod, dies at 62
- Klamath Falls duo accused of shooting man, attempting to run him over with Jeep
- Klamath Falls names finalists for police chief
- Casey's fined $27,660 for willful COVID-19 violations
- Bonanza woman indicted in Kentucky for manslaughter
- Peterson named Miss Klamath County; Women win awards and scholarships
- Klamath County reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since January surge
- Oregon Tech petitions to declare faculty strike unlawful
- KDD begins water deliveries, Reclamation orders it to cease
- Klamath among counties that face more restrictions as COVID cases rise
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
With water in basin at an all-time low, what should be the top priority for this scarce resource?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.