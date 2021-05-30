Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Brenda Pauline Rodriguez

Brenda Pauline Rodriguez On Sunday, May 9, 2021, Brenda Pauline Rodriguez passed away after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Brenda was born June 15, 1960. She was the third of three daughters and one son born to Pete and Lois Rodriguez. Brenda was born and lived in the Mount Shasta area until her senior year of high school when the family relocated to Klamath Falls. Brenda graduated from Klamath Union in 1978. After graduating, Brenda spent time traveling and in Bend before returning to Klamath Falls. She worked in banking, title and escrow for nearly 30 years; most recently at Amerititle. Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Pete and her niece, Natalie. She is survived by her daughter Kristin; her husband Harley; Brenda's grandson and joy of her life, Axyl; her mom Lois; her sister, Sheryl and her husband, Rick and children Tiffany, Aimee, Courtney and Trenton; sister Judy and her husband Gary and children Kendra, Kari and Emily; brother Pete and his wife Terri and his children, David and Michael. A Celebration of Brenda's Life will be held at Klamath Christian Center on June 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Please wear something as bright and cheerful as Brenda's smile or that would make Brenda smile!

