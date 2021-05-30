Brenda Pauline Rodriguez On Sunday, May 9, 2021, Brenda Pauline Rodriguez passed away after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Brenda was born June 15, 1960. She was the third of three daughters and one son born to Pete and Lois Rodriguez. Brenda was born and lived in the Mount Shasta area until her senior year of high school when the family relocated to Klamath Falls. Brenda graduated from Klamath Union in 1978. After graduating, Brenda spent time traveling and in Bend before returning to Klamath Falls. She worked in banking, title and escrow for nearly 30 years; most recently at Amerititle. Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Pete and her niece, Natalie. She is survived by her daughter Kristin; her husband Harley; Brenda's grandson and joy of her life, Axyl; her mom Lois; her sister, Sheryl and her husband, Rick and children Tiffany, Aimee, Courtney and Trenton; sister Judy and her husband Gary and children Kendra, Kari and Emily; brother Pete and his wife Terri and his children, David and Michael. A Celebration of Brenda's Life will be held at Klamath Christian Center on June 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Please wear something as bright and cheerful as Brenda's smile or that would make Brenda smile!
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Serious fish kill consumes the Klamath River
- Klamath Falls attorney suspended from Oregon State Bar, facing ethics complaints
- Klamath Falls woman sentenced to 1 year in prison after firing gun at person
- Crispin family, Columbia Forest Products settle wrongful death suit
- Record store brings retro spin on music to Klamath Falls
- Irrigators set up encampment next to ‘A Canal’ headgates
- Developing Steen Sports Park – A Big Park for a Small City
- Klamath area doctor named OAFP president
- Klamath County police log: May 21, 2021
- As another sucker spawning season comes and goes, lake levels stay low
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Have you gotten a COVID vaccination?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.