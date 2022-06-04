Myrtle Rippy Myrtle Ann Rippy, age 88, of Merrill, Oregon passed away on December 30, 2021 in Ashland, Oregon. Myrtle was born the third child of eight to Herschel George and Elizabeth Martha Dillon in Powersite, Missouri on October 7, 1933. Myrtle and her family moved from Missouri to Colorado and then to Klamath Falls when she was a child. Myrtle was a well-known citizen of Merrill. She loved her town and its people. She attended Merrill schools and lived in the city for over 75 years. It was there that she met Luther Herman Rippy. They were married on December 24, 1951 in Reno, Nevada. She raised her two sons, Dale and Dean, in Merrill. Myrtle was a hard worker, she believed in immaculate housekeep and learned to stretch every penny. She believed in recycle and reuse before it became a popular philosophy. Myrtle worked for many families and businesses in numerous capacities including doing yard work, painting, house-cleaning, baking, and caretaking. She especially enjoyed working as an educational aide in the Merrill, Tulelake and Newell schools. She went the extra mile for her students in caring for them, encouraging them and advising them. She even created exams and answer keys for a class when a Teacher's Edition was "borrowed" but not returned. Some of her greatest joys were interactions with former students. Myrtle was an active participant in her community. She volunteered in the schools when her kids attended. It was rare that she missed any event of which her sons were taking part. She was a member of the Merrill Presbyterian Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and the Purple Hat Ladies. Myrtle is remembered as a unique, tenacious and creative problem-solver. She loved spending time at Gold Beach, listening to music, talking with her sisters, tending her yard and growing her flowers, especially her purple irises. She knew many people, their families, local landmarks and history from all over Klamath County. She enjoyed sharing that knowledge with others. Myrtle is survived by her sons Dale (Deb) Rippy, Dean (Sandra Douglas) Rippy, her grandsons Morgan Rippy, Joshua (Heather) Rippy, her great grandson Ashton Rippy, her sisters Peg Haskins and Shirley Nelson as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Myrtle's family would especially like to thank nieces Norma Haskins and Myrene Sari for their years of devotion to Myrtle. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings Martha Sue Dillon, Robert Roy Dillon, Peggy Lou Whitney, Frankie Guy Dillon, and Mary Lee Dillon. A memorial service will be held in her honor at Merrill Presbyterian Church at 210 W Second Street on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. with Reverend Elizabeth Arakelian officiating. Refreshments will follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Merrill Presbyterian Church.