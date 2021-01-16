Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Glen L. Rinehart, 88, a resident of Klamath Falls, Ore. passed away at his residence at Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care on Jan. 15, 2021. Due to gathering restrictions, no formal funeral services will be held at this time. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel (541-884-3456) is in charge of the arrangements.

