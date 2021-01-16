Glen L. Rinehart, 88, a resident of Klamath Falls, Ore. passed away at his residence at Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care on Jan. 15, 2021. Due to gathering restrictions, no formal funeral services will be held at this time. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel (541-884-3456) is in charge of the arrangements.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Tags
- Albert William
- Politics
- Industry
- Craftwork
- Klamath Falls
- Ronny
- Mcleod Jr. Albert William Mcleod Jr
- Garden
- Eileen Minor
- Obituary
- Ida Lena Spires
- Genealogy
- Luigi
- Wally Spires
- Dianne Spires
- Carmella Cunial
- Wallace L. Spires
- Ore.
- Ornithology
- Law
- Funeral Service
- Glen L. Rinehart
- Assisted Living
- Funeral Chapel
- Pelican
Trending now
Articles
- Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Klamath Falls
- As Sky Lakes reaches capacity, some businesses defy OHA closures
- Klamath commissioners decline to change county structure
- Jackson sentenced to more than five years for East Main shooting
- More deaths expected as COVID-19 found in Klamath County long-term care facilities
- COVID-19 deaths on the rise in Klamath County
- Klamath students return to classrooms — and a new normal
- It starts in the mountains
- Chiloquin man arrested for interfering with firefighting efforts, wielding knife
- Woman with Tulelake, Merrill connections is missing
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Will you get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.