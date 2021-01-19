Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Glen L. Rinehart

Glen L. Rinehart Glen Loren Rinehart, 88, passed away on Jan. 15, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Ore. Glen was born on March 19, 1932 to Roy and Estella Rinehart. Glen married Delores (Ann) Wolfrum in 1959 and she preceded him in death in 2016. Glen drove a freight truck for many years for Klamath Falls Freight, McCracken and retired from TNT Reddaway in 1998. He will be remembered as always having a car, boat, motorcycle or some other project going on. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Aaron (Toni) Rinehart and granddaughter Madalynn (Maddie). Thank You to Pelican Pointe, High Desert Hospice and O`Hair & Ward`s Funeral Chapel. At this time no services are planned.

