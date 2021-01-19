Glen L. Rinehart Glen Loren Rinehart, 88, passed away on Jan. 15, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Ore. Glen was born on March 19, 1932 to Roy and Estella Rinehart. Glen married Delores (Ann) Wolfrum in 1959 and she preceded him in death in 2016. Glen drove a freight truck for many years for Klamath Falls Freight, McCracken and retired from TNT Reddaway in 1998. He will be remembered as always having a car, boat, motorcycle or some other project going on. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Aaron (Toni) Rinehart and granddaughter Madalynn (Maddie). Thank You to Pelican Pointe, High Desert Hospice and O`Hair & Ward`s Funeral Chapel. At this time no services are planned.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Klamath Falls
- As Sky Lakes reaches capacity, some businesses defy OHA closures
- Jackson sentenced to more than five years for East Main shooting
- Klamath commissioners decline to change county structure
- Unlicensed contractor targets locals with 'leftover asphalt' scam
- More deaths expected as COVID-19 found in Klamath County long-term care facilities
- Oregon figure skater trained for national championships in Klamath Falls
- Woman with Tulelake, Merrill connections is missing
- Looking back: This week in Klamath Basin history
- Highway 97 reopens after crash near Chemult
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Will you get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.