Joseph Thaddeus Riker On the afternoon of March 31, 2021, Joseph Thaddeus Riker, a Klamath Falls native, at his local residence and with many of his family in attendance, returned to his home with the Lord. His death was from fibrosis in his lungs. He was born at the Klamath Community Hospital on Alameda Avenue on Oct. 24, 1940, to Joseph and Joyce Packard Riker, both of whom preceded him in death. Joseph was a graduate of Henley High School in 1958; he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Animal Science from Oregon State in 1962, and his Master's Degree from there in 1964. He then went on to Purdue University to obtain his PhD in Natural Resources in 1966. During this time he married Barbara Morris of Salem, Ore. and they had three daughters, Annette, Michelle, and Nicole. Dr. Riker taught Animal Science (primarily working with Morgan horses) at the University of New Hampshire and then at Colorado State University; he then returned home in 1971 and taught Biosciences and Environmental Science at OIT for the next decade. It was at the beginning of this period he and Barbara were divorced. After working for the City of Klamath Falls as a private contractor for a short period of time, he was hired as the Senior Planner for the city in 1982. This eventually was elevated to the position of Community Development Director. He served in this capacity for about 15 years, obtaining numerous grants for the city, including the ones that provided the street lights and the geothermally heated cross walks we all enjoy in the downtown area. In 1974 he married Joan F. Marsh Britt, an OIT graduate whose grandparents, the Schreiners, homesteaded here near Spring Lake; Joan had two girls, Deborah and Pamela, and together Joseph and Joan had a daughter, Justina Green (currently a nurse at Sky Lakes). In 1997, Dr. Riker accepted the position as City Administrator for the City of Mount Shasta, Calif. He served there for five years, again bringing in grants that allowed the city to increase their assets. In 2002 he accepted the position as City Manager for Orland, Calif. repeating his activities of obtaining federal resources for the city. Joseph retired as Orland's City Manager in 2008 when he reached 68 years of age. However, that was not the end of his career. He was hired as interim City Manager for the City of Shady Cove, in Jackson County, Ore. Upon completing that obligation, Joseph became the Minister for the local Methodist Church of Shady Cove for two years. He had, over the earlier years obtained certification as a Lay Pastor for both the Presbyterian and the Methodist Churches. His third and last retirement was when he and Joan moved back to Klamath Falls in 2015. Both were very glad to be back home. They rejoined Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, where they had been married over 40 years before, and enjoyed being close to "Tina" their daughter and her family. Joseph is survived by his wife Joan Riker; his three daughters with Barbara; Annette (Paul) Pederson, Richland, Wash.; Michelle Riker, San Francisco Bay Area; and Nicole (Craig) Blubaugh, Deer Lodge, Mont. His two step daughters are Pamela (Dave) Jones of Beaverton, Ore. and Dr. Deborah Britt of Rhode Island. His forth daughter, with Joan, is Justina (Matt) Green of this city. He is also survived by his brother, John (Jan) Riker of Pocatello, Idaho; and his sister, Dotty (Myron) Miles of North Power, Ore. There are 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who knew him as "Grandpa" and several surviving in-laws, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all. Joseph was very active not only in his church, but in the Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Kiwanis Foundation of Klamath Falls, PO Box 1507, K. Falls, to Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 South 6th, K. Falls, or to the charity.
