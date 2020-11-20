Alice L. Riggs On Nov. 14, 2020, at the age of 96, we lost our beloved aunt Alice L. Riggs. Alice was born in Council, Idaho on July 7, 1924 to William Edward Edmunson and Etta Welcome Edmunson ( Short ). She moved with her family to Klamath Falls when she was two years old, where her dad worked as a timber faller. She had one brother, Bill, who preceded her in death. She married Henry Sargant in 1942 and in 1944 they had their only child, a son, Tom, who recently passed away. In 1972 she married Herb Riggs and they remained married until Herb's passing in 1998. She was a sweet lady of many talents which included painting with oils and water colors as well as her love for photography. She leaves behind two grand-daughters, Michelle Sargant and Jennifer Sargant, along with many nieces and nephews who will cherish their memories of Alice.
