Keegan Wray Riddle Keegan Wray Riddle was born September 28, 1982, in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Gail Ochoa-Hatcher. He was raised in Chiloquin, Oregon where he graduated from High School in 2001. Keegan welcomed his first son Jayden Santiago Riddle on May 14, 2004. On September 19, 2019 Keegan married his love Ivy June Wright. Together they had their "Moon and Sun"; daughter, Ivyanah Mywray Moonset Riddle, born February 3, 2020, and son, Sabas (Sun in Klamath) Wray Riddle, born April 23, 2021. Keegan began his journey to the spirit world on November 10, 2021, at his home with loyal companions Dizza and Choppa by his side. He is preceded in death by Great Uncle Daryl Ortis and loyal companions Bud, Snoop, Majik, and Choppo. Keegan is survived by his wife Ivy, sons Jayden, Sabas, and Sonny; daughter Ivyanah; stepdaughters Weeyaya and Tehya; stepsons Johnny, and Jaxin; mother, Gail Ochoa-Hatcher; Siblings, Derrick Hatcher, Taria Ochoa, Shayla Ochoa, Brandy Powers, and Arlie Cole. Wake to be held at the home of Taria Ochoa at 533 S. Chiloquin Drive, Chiloquin, Oregon on Friday November 26, 2021, from 3PM-Sunrise. Services will be held at The Tribal Community Fitness Center in Chiloquin, Oregon at 12PM on Saturday November 27, 2021. Interment at Hill Cemetery; Potluck feed to follow at goosOlgi Gowa Community Center in Chiloquin Oregon. Michelle Ochoa and Cristy Cole in charge of the kitchen. As our loved one journeys on; the family asks that you take time to connect with creator and reach out if you are in need of support.