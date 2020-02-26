Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Randolph Paul Repp
Randolph Paul Repp Randolph Paul Repp, age 63, passed Feb. 20, 2020. He was born and raised in Oregon. Randy graduated high school in Klamath Falls, OR. and went on to become an auto mechanic. His living relatives are his mother Paula Allen and his sister Judith Elmore who reside in Klamath Falls. He was a close and faithful friend to many. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. No formal services will be held.

