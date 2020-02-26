Randolph Paul Repp Randolph Paul Repp, age 63, passed Feb. 20, 2020. He was born and raised in Oregon. Randy graduated high school in Klamath Falls, OR. and went on to become an auto mechanic. His living relatives are his mother Paula Allen and his sister Judith Elmore who reside in Klamath Falls. He was a close and faithful friend to many. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. No formal services will be held.
