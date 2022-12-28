Gayle Suzanne Ratliff Gayle Suzanne Ratliff, 70, of Tulelake, California passed away on December 7th, 2022 after a short, hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born January 27, 1952 in Portland, Oregon to Frank and Mary Okita. She grew up with her sister Cheryl working on the family berry farm. She attended Sam Barlow High School where she was the head cheerleader and graduated in 1970. She then graduated from Oregon State University in 1974 with a degree in Microbiology. While at OSU she met and fell in love with Chris Ratliff and they were married in 1974. They moved to Tulelake, California where she helped Chris on his potato farm, kept the scorebook for the Acres Bakers All-Star softball team, and helped the Young Farmers for Bluegrass secure entertainment for the Potato Festival. She worked for Western Polymer before starting work as a bookkeeper for Orem & Son Ranch where she worked for more than 30 years. They had one daughter together, Annie. As a mother, Gayle spent many hours helping Annie with school, driving to sports practices and games, and volunteering and helping with 4-H meetings and projects. It was through 4-H that Gayle became involved with the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair and eventually spent 17 years as a fair board member. Gayle was a motherly figure to not just Annie, but many other basin youths. She enjoyed meeting people and could make lifelong friends wherever she would go. She had countless friends with whom she loved visiting and catching up with. Gayle enjoyed out-fishing Chris at Shasta Lake, tailgating at OSU football games during good seasons and bad, and going on fishing trips to Alaska with family and friends. Gayle is survived by her husband and best friend Chris, who she was married to for 48 years; daughter Annie Capelle (Jason) and granddaughters Adele and Alexis Capelle; sister Cheryl Uchida (Barry); and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Memorial donations can be made to: Cal-Ore Wetlands and Waterfowl Council (COWWC) Young Guns Shooting Sports, PO Box 122, Tulelake, CA 96134 or the Tulelake Butte Valley Fair Youth Livestock Dept, PO Box 866, Tulelake, CA 96134 in Gayle's name. A funeral service will be held at the Holy Cross Parish in Tulelake, California on Saturday, January 14th at 11am, preceded by a Holy Rosary at 10:15am. Thank you all who visited Gayle in her final days. These visits with family and friends brought her much peace.