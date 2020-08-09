Marie Genevieve Ragland Marie Genevieve Ragland was born to Andrew and Georgia Collier March 1, 1917, in a house made of stone that still stands on Conger Avenue in Klamath Falls. As a child attending Riverside School, she was a sweet and bookish girl. A diary entry from 1928 mentions her taking thirteen library books on a vacation to Diamond Lake. As a young adult, she showed herself to be bright, once scoring the highest in Klamath County on an achievement test. She attended Klamath Union High School and later graduated with honors in English at the University of Oregon. She married Ross Ragland in 1942 and remained married until his death in 1986, having three children, David, Martha, and Andy. She lived in Klamath Falls during those years and loved the beauty of the area including the sound of the wind in Ponderosa pine trees. The new downtown performing arts center was named the Ross Ragland Theater in 1988. After Ross's death, Marie lived for a year in California before moving to the Holladay Park Plaza in Portland. She had been a daughter, sister to her two younger siblings the late Carolyn Larson and Portland resident Phyllis Kerns, teacher, housewife, mother, church organist at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, adoption caseworker, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and more to so many people. She was kind and always appreciated the kindness of others. She voted for FDR and spoke up during WWII against the policy that included the Japanese internment camp near Tulelake. She was honored at a ceremony in 2014 at the Klamath County Museum for this public bravery. She never stopped learning. Even after her eyes failed, she enjoyed the attention of many readers, including her children Martha and Andy and son-in-law Collier Brown. She died peacefully of natural causes Jan. 14, 2020, with the knowledge that she had lived a good life and was loved. Her daughter Martha wrote down many of Marie's memories on her 100th birthday. The following words, unchanged except for line breaks, record her reply when she was asked to describe her feelings about turning 100. Even here, near the end of her life, her imaginative vision of eternity seems inspired by memories of her beloved Klamath Basin. What is it like to turn 100 years old? I feel sleepy! And sometimes kind of blank and distressed because I can't remember things, like whose child belongs to whom. Turning 100 is like climbing a mountain and getting to the top Way up there, you're not aware of each little thing anymore and you lose your eye for detail, Instead, you see into the distance on the other side, which is a lot like where you came from You see what I call immensities. -Marie Ragland Memorial donations may be made to the Ross Ragland Theater.
