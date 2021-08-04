Ruth "Betty" Amine Radcliffe Betty Radcliffe - A love of family and friends. Longtime Klamath Falls resident Betty Radcliffe passed away of age-related causes at the age of 90 on May 5, 2020. She is remembered for her love of family and friends. Betty enjoyed bringing loved ones together for holidays and celebrations. She was the connector who kept her extended family in touch. Her nephew, Mark Grafe said, "Your mother was always so pleasant and welcoming....oh how she loved her children and her cat, but really just wanted everyone to be happy." Betty was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, serving on the altar guild, selling tickets and preparing tasty treats for their famous English Tea, and serving in many other roles through the years. Betty was a woman of faith and was filled with a grace of loving concern. She enjoyed playing Pinochle with a close group of friends and was known for her peanut butter fudge that she would make when the card game was at her home. She was also known for her Dutch baby pancakes, Texas chocolate cake, burnt sugar cake, and cream wafers to name just a few of family and friend favorites. Betty was a caretaker of those that crossed her path and was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. Born in Rapid City, S.D., Betty's parents, Esther (Billie) and Glen (Bill) Butler, moved to Klamath Falls when she was 13 years old. Betty graduated from Klamath Union High School where she was a member of the cheer squad (the Pep Peppers). She married Thomas H. Radcliffe (Tom), who had a long career as a forester and tree farm family manager with Weyerhaeuser in Klamath Falls before his death in 1991. Tom and Betty started their married life at Weyerhaeuser's Camp 4, located on the Green Springs Hwy between Klamath Falls and Ashland, and raised three children during their 45-year marriage. Tom called her "his beautiful Betty!" On her 85th birthday, she joined family members for a sentimental journey to Victoria, B.C. where she and Tom had spent their honeymoon at the Empress Hotel. Betty worked for the Midland Empire Insurance Agency for many years. She was admired for her graciousness, customer relations, sweetness and good humor. In addition to spending time with friends in Klamath Falls, she enjoyed traveling with family and made two trips to New York City and two trips to Europe, among other destinations. She also enjoyed going to the Ross Ragland Theater with friends. In 2017, Betty moved from her longtime home on Dahlia St. to Pelican Pointe Assisted Living where she passed away. Family members were by her side and read to her from her prayer book, where she had marked the 23rd Psalm. The family thanks all the caregivers that came into Betty's life. Pelican Pointe's past director had started a "sing-along" for residents, and Betty loved to sing with her beautiful voice. Many thanks also to High Desert Hospice and all the care they provided. Betty's children are hugely grateful to her sister and brother-in-law, Sherie and Ed Holcomb for all their care over many years and all their visits to have meals with Betty and her table mates at Pelican Pointe. She is survived by her sister, Sherie Holcomb (Ed) of Klamath Falls, and sister Glenda Boyer of Scottsdale, Ariz; her son Thomas R. Radcliffe (Barbara Buell) of Sunnyvale, Calif; her daughters Margie Bateman of Dallas, Texas and Holly Spruance (John) of Eugene; grandchildren Regan Radcliffe Smith (Kevin) of San Jose, Calif., William Radcliffe of Seattle, Wash., Troy Bourgeois (Jennifer) of McKinney, Texas, and Anne Marie Bourgeois Actkinson (Jacob) of Denver; as well as three great grandchildren Anna Bella and Lily Kate Bourgeois of McKinney, Texas, and Alden Smith of San Jose, Calif. A memorial service at Klamath Memorial Park Cemetery chapel will take place at 1 p.m. on Aug. 6. Remembrances in her name may be made to the Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Oregon or High Desert Hospice of Klamath Falls. Please visit this full obituary at www.ohairwards.com.
