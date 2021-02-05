Mark Edward Putman was born Nov. 19, 1957 in Castro Valley, Calif. to Edward and Nedra Putman. Mark was 63 when he passed away from a suspected heart attack at his home in Helena, MT.
Mark and his family moved to Klamath Falls, Ore. in 1966 where he had a love for rowing and music graduating KU High School in 1976. Mark attended University of Washington, studied economics and graduated in 1982. He was part of the crew team while attending the University of Washington.
While working for Boeing, Mark worked in the top-secret program that built the B2 stealth bomber for the United States government and met the love of his life, Karen. They soon started dating and were married within a year. Karen and Mark lived in the Seattle area where they welcomed Aaron and Taylor into their family. In 1992, they moved to Karen's hometown of Helena and soon added Lilly and Emma.
Mark and Karen purchased Montana Granite from Karen's parents and operated the business for many years. In 2015, Mark started his own home inspection company, Timber Ridge Home Inspections and forged many great relationships in the Helena community. One of Mark's life projects was completing a memoir entitled "Both Oars in the Water," chronicling life lessons he learned through rowing. Mark actively served in his local church and made many life-long friends.
Mark is survived by his wife Karen of 32 years; children Aaron, Taylor, Lilly and Emma; mother Nedra Putman; sister Charlotte Putman Gardner along with her children Jordan, Cole, Grant and Morgan; brother Steven Putman and his wife Jody along with children Stephanie, Shelby, Hannah and Hunter. Mark had special extended family he was close to both on the Putman and Calvin side, but most dear to him was his Uncle Frank Calvin and his Aunt Jeanne Calvin.
A celebration of his life will be planned later 2021 in Klamath Falls as the COVID virus becomes under control and allows us to gather.