David Michael Prock David Michael Prock, born in Klamath Falls, Ore., June 8, 1983, went to heaven on Dec. 14, 2020. Loving son, brother, husband, father and uncle. David just had his first book published and was known for his photography and helping heart and hand when you needed one. A memorial service will be announced at a later date in 2021. Spreading of the ashes and internment will be summer of 2021.
