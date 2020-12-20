Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
David Michael Prock

David Michael Prock David Michael Prock, born in Klamath Falls, Ore., June 8, 1983, went to heaven on Dec. 14, 2020. Loving son, brother, husband, father and uncle. David just had his first book published and was known for his photography and helping heart and hand when you needed one. A memorial service will be announced at a later date in 2021. Spreading of the ashes and internment will be summer of 2021.

