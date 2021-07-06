Steven Brent Preslar Steve B. Preslar passed away June 16, 2021 at the age of 81 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Steve was born on Dec. 13, 1939 to parents Leland and Donna Preslar. Steve graduated from Marsh Valley High School, Lava Hot Springs, ID. He then enlisted into the U.S. Navy June 13, 1958 until May 27, 1962. Steve went to work for the Klamath Falls City Police Department in 1962. In 1967, he then transferred to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. This was the start of many job experiences for Steve including electrician, truck driver, timber faller, owning his own metal roll forming business in Twin Falls, ID, and 5 years with the Klamath County Sheriff's Office. His last job before retiring at the age of 70 was with Idaho Power in the Hells Canyon area. In his younger years, Steve's most favorite things to do were hunting and fishing. In later years, his hobby was making custom pens and wooden bowls. Friends and family were the recipients of his many hours of lovingly making these gifts for them. Steve married Judy Cody and had 5 children. They later divorced. He then married the love of his life and best friend Golda in April 1990. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Golda, 5 children and 2 step children Sherri and Ray Prock, Pam and Dan House, Lisa Ingram and Glen, Angie and Chris Bartlett, Steve and Lynn Preslar, Tina and David Snider, and Scott Jones. Steve is also survived by 2 brothers Val and Kent Preslar, 1 sister Linda Anderson, 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, and 1 brother. Donations in memory of Steve can be made to a charity of one's choice. Services and internment will be at Eagle Point VA Cemetery on July 8th, 2021 at 1:00pm.
