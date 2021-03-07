Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Alvin "Dude" Powell

Alvin "Dude" Powell After fighting a long battle with multiple health issues, Alvin passed away on Feb. 18, 2021, at his home in Fairbanks, Alaska with his wife Carol by his side. Born June 12, 1942 to Roy and Gertie Powell of Keno, Ore. Dude joined two older brothers, George and Delbert. In 1972 he moved to Fairbanks where he spent his life teaching school, singing barber-shop, and loving Carol. They both loved to golf, travel and visited many far away and exotic places. He is survived by Carol, his wife of 37 years; stepchildren; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Marchia Powell; nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Fairbanks.

