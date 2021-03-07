Alvin "Dude" Powell After fighting a long battle with multiple health issues, Alvin passed away on Feb. 18, 2021, at his home in Fairbanks, Alaska with his wife Carol by his side. Born June 12, 1942 to Roy and Gertie Powell of Keno, Ore. Dude joined two older brothers, George and Delbert. In 1972 he moved to Fairbanks where he spent his life teaching school, singing barber-shop, and loving Carol. They both loved to golf, travel and visited many far away and exotic places. He is survived by Carol, his wife of 37 years; stepchildren; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Marchia Powell; nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Fairbanks.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Police ID body found along Link River, no foul play suspected
- Bakery seeks community input for new name
- City schools choose Brown as next superintendent
- One-shot wonder: Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive in Klamath County
- Klamath County School District seeks full, in-person classes by April 5
- Slots remain for Sky Lakes COVID-19 vaccination clinics
- Brazilian virus variant emerges in Southern Oregon
- Spotlight on Merrill: Town finds strength in continuity
- Oregon Tech tags gold medalists to help promote track campaign
- Court upholds Klamath Tribes' water rights, irrigators plan to challenge
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you think high school sports should restart this school year?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.