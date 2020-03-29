Thomas Leroy Potter III Thomas Leroy Potter III, 71, passed away Thursday March 26, 2020 at his residence in Klamath Falls, Ore. with family by his side. Thomas was born Feb.11, 1949 in Long Beach, Calif., to Thomas Leroy Jr. and Ruth Marie Ries. Thomas was married to Lois Asay on April 3, 1971 in Garden Grove, Calif. He held jobs as a newspaper boy, Safeway, Alpha Beta and spent many years in construction (which he loved). Thomas went to Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, Calif. and earned an AA degree. He joined the Navy in 1969 and was stationed in San Diego, Calif., Pearl Harbor, HI, and in Vietnam. He earned a Honorable discharge in 1975. Thomas and Lois lived in Southern California and moved to Klamath Falls in 1993. He enjoyed camping at Ludlum Cabin, served in the BSA, as a Leader, an assistant and Scoutmaster. He attended the LDS Church and served in numerous volunteer callings. He served in the Bishopric and the High Council. He loved being a faithful servant for his Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Thomas is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Thomas IV and Anya Potter, John and Stephanie Potter. Daughters and sons-in-law: Mary and Clinton Gouin, Brandy and Joseph Carter, Ann Marie and Michael Cox, Cheryl and Tom Wyland. Grandchildren: Holly Waggoner, Faith Hayes, Madison Wyland, Rachel Cox, Joe and Josh Carter, Jasper Vogelsong, Kaitlyn, Leah, Elena, Melanie, John and Owen Potter, Jessica and Alex Gouin. Grandchildren and spouses: Christi and Timothy Chaffee, Ashley and Jordan Byrd, Sarah and Issac Grammar, Heidi and Lance Prange. Sisters: Linda Miller, Lois and Keith Whitfield; Sister-in Law: Patricia Brown. six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, foster children, and friends. Thomas was preceded in death by his father Thomas, mother Ruth, nephew Michael Stelton and Perry Asay. Thomas will be buried in Eagle Point National Cemetery and memorial services will take place at a later date. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements (541-884-3456).
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Sky Lakes preps for “surge” in patients
- Klamath County has second confirmed COVID-19 case
- Help for those unemployed due to coronavirus
- Klamath County, state of Oregon report new COVID-19 cases
- Offer to buy Eternal Hills cemetery withdrawn
- Sky Lakes employee is Klamath County's second COVID-19 case
- Former city recorder remembered
- Klamath couple’s second home
- KFOM keeps on going
- A Free Lunch
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.