James W. Pollock James W. Pollock was born in Fort Madison, Iowa on Jan. 7, 1927 to Raymond and Alice Bruns Pollock. He died on Jan. 23, 2021 in Shelton, Wash. Jim attended schools in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, graduating from high school at age 17 and joining the Naval Officer Training Program, first as an ensign and then a lieutenant. The war ended just before he was to ship out. He then finished his college education, graduating from Iowa State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Jim took a position at the Oliver Company in Charles City, Iowa. He met and married Ina Mae Kupker in 1950 and they recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. He also worked for Meredith Publishing in Des Moines, Iowa, Caradco in Dubuque, Iowa, and Jessup Door Company in Dowagiac, Michigan and Chico, California. The family moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon in 1969 where Jim started the door division for JELD-WEN with the design and manufacturing of doors. Jim and Ina Mae enjoyed almost 50 years in the Klamath Basin community. Jim was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was active in Rotary. He retired from JELD-WEN in 1988. During their retirement years Jim and Ina Mae enjoyed traveling and wintering in Palm Springs. Jim was quite a golfer for many years, belonging to Reames Country Club and the Running Y Ranch where they resided. He played courses in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, England, Scotland, France, Italy, and Hong Kong. Jim and Ina Mae moved to Shelton in 2017 to be near family. They have two daughters, Kathryn Burleson and Karen Pollock; grandchildren Michelle, Ryan, Sean, Michael and Maria; and great-grandchildren Logan, Claire, Parker, Hope, Mercy, Justice and Grayson. Jim is also survived by his brother Jerry of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, three nephews and one niece. Jim had a long and interesting life and was deeply loved by his family and friends. A memorial is planned for a later date.
