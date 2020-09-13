Larry Phillips Larry J. Phillips, a resident of Klamath Falls, died September 8, 2020 in Roseburg, Ore. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, at Klamath Memorial Park. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Larry was born in Lebanon, Ore., on June 15, 1954, to Almond and Mamie Phillips. He served in the U.S. Army, working as a heavy equipment operator. After his service ended, he began a career as a timber faller in the logging industry. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending a lot of free time hunting and fishing. Larry is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Ricky and Heather Phillips; daughters Tamera and Cindi; brother Roger Phillips; sister and brother-law Geraldine and Jimmy Wolfe; and companion Shellie Baker.
