Michael "Mikey" Pett Michael Pett passed away April 29, 2021 in Klamath County, Ore. Mike was born in Fort Lewis, Wash. to Robert Pett and Cynthia (Roberts). He moved to Klamath County with his family when he was one year old. He lived in several towns in the county, and finally settled in with his grandparents, Charles and Wilma Roberts in Bonanza. Mike graduated from Bonanza School where he participated in many sports, including soccer, baseball, wrestling, and his favorite, football. He married Donda Reed just after graduation and joined the Army where he was a Combat Engineer. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Ga. for six years. After the Army, he attended heavy equipment school. He worked several jobs in the Corvalis/Salem area, returning to Klamath Falls on weekends to play for the Klamath Crusaders semi-pro football team. Mike loved family and was a great friend. He could be counted on to attend most events or to help when needed. His size and willingness to help made him a favorite on moving day. His kindness and big heart showed his love for people. He will be greatly missed. Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Justin; and his father, Bob. He is survived by his grandparents Charles and Wilma; his mother, Cindy; his brother Joe and family; his sister Haley and family; his sister Candy and family; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration will be held May 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Bonanza Big Springs Park. A potluck BBQ will follow. Please bring a side dish and a chair.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Sheriff Kaber: Klamath should increase sentences for perpetual offenders
- Reclamation says no water through A Canal this year
- Unclaimed remains buried in ceremony at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery
- House of Shoes closing its doors after 67 years
- Niskanen: Hospital inundated with COVID patients, vaccination key to move forward
- Klamath Falls woman dies in Sunday crash
- Klamath, Modoc, Siskiyou county leaders throw support behind Basin ag
- Family hopes for peace and closure 76 years after Bly balloon bomb
- April marriages
- Governor will not close Warner Creek Correctional Facility
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Have you gotten a COVID vaccination?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.