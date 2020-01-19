Robert Perry On Wednesday night, Jan. 8, 2020, Robert W. Perry, affectionately known as Bob, passed away at the age 91 surrounded by his family. Bob was born on May 30, 1928, in Roseburg, Ore., to Cecil and Lillian Perry. He had one sister, Lorine, who had two daughters, Connie and Teresa. He attended Camas Valley High School and had a favorite dance called the "Camas Valley Stomp." When he was young, Bob worked in the wheat harvest every summer in Connell, Wash., with the Krug family. He served in the United States Air Force in Korea before graduating with an electronics degree from Oregon Technical Institute in 1956. Darlene Gordon and Robert Perry were married on Nov. 10, 1954, and recently had their 65th wedding anniversary. Their oldest son, Michael Perry, has two children, Amy and Aaron. He married Tricia Polsinelli and they enjoyed 33 years together. Bob and Darlene's younger son, Jim Perry, married Julie and they have three children, Hannah, Thomas and Emily. Robyn (Perry) Valiton, the youngest child, married Neil Valiton and they have two children, Jennifer and Elizabeth. Bob and Darlene have 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. They also helped raise their niece Gretchen (Gordon) Rose who married Randy. They have two sons, Jordan and Nolan. Bob worked for Pacific Northwest Bell and AT&T managing their microwave sites, a career spanning over 30 years. In his later years, he walked once a week to have breakfast with the "Good ole boys," which was the highlight of his week. Bowling and golfing were activities he enjoyed, but his favorite one was cutting and splitting wood, which he was able to do into his 80s. He was a faithful follower of local sports, especially the Oregon Tech Owls basketball team and the American Legion baseball team, the Klamath Falls Falcons. Bob also knew the Lord as his savior and went home to be with Jesus with a smile on his face. A decision on celebrating Bob's life will be made at a later date.