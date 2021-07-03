Marilyn Jane Pepple January 9, 1938 - June 4, 2021 Marilyn Jane Pepple passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2021 in Springfield, Ore. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lucy Nancarrow; son Gregory Pepple; and ex-husband, David Pepple. She is survived by daughters Wendy Sanders and Karen O'Neil; son in- law Richard O'Neil; grandchildren Christopher Pepple, Kendall Pepple, Payton O'Neil, Brittney Canter, Jesse O'Neil, and Brandon O'Neil; as well as great-grandchildren Jayli, Jocelyn, Madison, Connor, Preston, Noah, and Caden; twin sister Carolyn Guptill; nieces Lori llg and Terri Hatleberg and their daughters Katie (son Zeke), Taylor, Carly, and Jordan. Marilyn's beloved puppies, Caramel and Copper, continue to be loved and cared for by family. Marilyn was born in Wheatland, Wyo. She was a longtime resident of Klamath Falls, Ore., where she graduated from KUHS in 1956. She lived the majority of her life in Springfield. Marilyn earned an Associates of General Studies Degree through Lane Community College after completing two full years of successful study at Oregon State University as well as additional coursework through Linfield College and Portland State University. She was retired from her career as a teacher and testing specialist at Lane Community College. Marilyn's passions included gardening, antiques, watching sports, beach trips, her family, friends, and her dogs. No public service is planned.
