Chantelle Christina Peever Chantelle Christina Peever was born Sept 7, 1973. She went home to the Lord on May 15, 2020. She married Alfredo Lumbreras in 1997. They had two children, Kyleigh and Alex Lumbreras. Chantelle worked at Head Start for 18 years in management and teaching. She was a devoted mother to her children and took care of her parents. Crystal and Ralph Peever. Her heart was as big as the world. She enjoyed her family and friends on special holidays. Her house was always filled with people all the time. She enjoyed crafts, cooking, camping and making people happy. She went out of her way to help other people. She is preceded by Alex and Kyleigh Lumbreras, Fred Lumbreras, Crzstal and Ralph Peever, and Troy and Jeff Stafford. Celebration of Life will take place at New Horizon Christian Fellowship Church by Pastor Mike Voight on July 18, at 1 p.m. 1909 Homedale Road, Klamath Falls. 541-273-1202
