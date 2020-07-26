Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Chequita "Mea" Peacock

Chequita "Mea" Peacock Chequita A. Peacock, also known as "Mea," passed away July 17, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Her battle was short, but her fight was like no other! She touched so many lives and will be missed by many. Please come join he family for a celebration of life at 2:00 pm on August 1, 2020, at 10766 Powell Rd, Keno, OR. And bring a dish - "Mea's Fight"

