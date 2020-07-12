Thurman Dale Parrish Thurman Dale Parrish, 73, passed away at his residence in Albuquerque, N.M., on Nov 4, 2019. Dale is survived by his brothers Jay Parrish, Lee Parrish, wife Linda Parrish, son Byron Parrish, daughter Kimberly Walker, stepson Shaun, several nieces and nephews, three granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. Dale graduated from Malin High School in 1964. He attended OSU where he studied structural engineering. In 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee stationed in Hawaii. Dale loved outdoor activities. He was very active in the Linkville Players Theater. Dale was preceded in death by niece Lynn Parrish, nephew Justin Jack (J.J.) Parrish, and mother and father Edith and Claude Parrish. A private service was held in Albuquerque, N.M.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Trending now
Articles
- Two men arrested in Thursday shooting at campsite
- Klamath County School District plans return to classroom instruction
- The Outpost – Film features Modoc County soldier awarded Medal of Honor
- Kelley Minty Morris appointed to Gov.'s council on reopening schools
- Oregon coast rattled by earthquake
- Law enforcement investigating Monday night Lakeview homicide
- Secretary of Interior Bernhardt tours Midland field of crosses
- Oregon reports 4 deaths, 217 COVID-19 cases Wednesday
- Washburn Dutch Bros employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Klamath County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.