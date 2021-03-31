Delthia Chocktoot Parrish Delthia Chocktoot Parrish was born Dec. 22, 1965 to Valeta Babe Chocktoot and Jesse Lee Kirk in Klamath Falls, Ore. She was adopted by her aunt Harriet and uncle Harol Parrish before she entered kindergarten. Delthia passed away March, 22 2021 at Sky Lakes with her family by her side. Delthia was nicknamed by numerous family members but a couple that come to mind are Daffy Duck and Dilly Dal but many knew her as Del. She self-proclaimed with the title Beatty Babe. Ms. Parrish had eight beautiful children whom she loved very much and six grandbabies who she talked about often. Daughter's Della (Brandon) and grand-daughter's Claralynn and Kyahlena Gerkman, Hollie and Feather Parrish; Son's Everett, Ronnie Arnett and grandchildren Ronnie Snow, Herman and Lucynda; Harol, Lane Arnett and grandson Kenai, Lance Robinson. She enjoyed fishing, pow wows, music, and family. She had multiple siblings from both sets of parents but she is survived by Thurman (Lori) Parrish and Isla Chocktoot, along with her eight children and six grandkids and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is proceeded in death by both her biological and adopted parents, brother's Terry Parrish, Irvin Kirk Sr. and sister Ernestine Kirk. Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday April 3, 2021 in the Beatty Valley Gospel Mission in Beatty Ore. Resting place will follow at the Paiute Cemetery and a potluck at the Sprague River Community Center. The family encourages loved ones and friends to take care of themselves mentally, spiritually, emotionally, and physically during this sacred time.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Man arrested for pulling gun, firing shots as people left downtown bar
- Actors, extras sought for April film production about Modoc War
- Questions linger for Klamath County housing project
- Drive-thru vaccine clinic Wednesday at fairgrounds
- RV park, neighborhood form resistance against county purchase
- Henley graduate receives national recognition
- Many Klamath County seniors still reluctant to get vaccinated
- Klamath economy adapts to outlast COVID
- New grant can help pay for $25,000 in home repairs
- Klamath County police log: March 24, 2021
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
What are you most excited about, once the pandemic ends?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.