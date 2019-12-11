Lisé Palmer Lise Anne Palmer, 40 - loving mother of two children - passed away at her home in Klamath Falls, Ore., on Nov. 29, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls. Following the service, a reception will be held in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane, Klamath Falls. Lise was born in Eureka, Calif., on April 13, 1979, to Tom and Jane Palmer. Shortly, the family moved back to their original hometown of Tulelake, Calif., where Lise attended Tulelake schools from kindergarten through graduation in 1997. She married Matt Skinner and they had two children: Mhaya, 13, and Gavin, 10. Her children were the lights of her life. Adventuresome at heart, Lise enjoyed everything from motorcycles to skydiving. A recent hike up Hogback Mountain left her feeling strong and empowered - she loved the outdoors. Lise used her quick wit and good humor to entertain friends, family and co-workers. She loved to laugh and could light up a room with her smile and feisty banter. Her empathy for those in trouble came into good use in her volunteer work with Klamath County Search and Rescue. She worked the last two years at Klamath Basin Behavioral Health (KBBH) in school based services and more recently concentrated on In Home Safety and Reunification Services (ISRS) for children, which focused on keeping kids in their homes with their families. She had found her true calling. Kind and compassionate, Lise had been working tirelessly and passionately with a local suicide prevention and awareness coalition on campaign development for a special project "You Matter to Klamath." The success of this mission was exceptionally important to Lise. Survivors include her children Mhaya and Gavin; mother Jane Palmer; brother and sister-in-law Nick and Pam Palmer; former husband Matt Skinner; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Tom Palmer and grandparents Bill and Evelyn Gasser and Marion and Dorothy Palmer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to KBBH, memo line: You Matter to Klamath, 2230 N. Eldorado Ave., Klamath Falls, OR 97601.