Georgia Joan Page Georgia Joan Page was born in Butte, Montana to William and Helen Priebe on August 17, 1929 and passed away on February 6, 2022 in Redmond, Oregon. She lived in Anaconda, Montana until the family moved to Chiloquin, Oregon when she was 10 years old. She graduated from Chiloquin High School and also attended Western Oregon and Southern Oregon Colleges before marrying Gene A Page in 1950 and moving to Fort Klamath, Oregon. She was active in the C. I. Club and Methodist Church there as well as being a den mother and Camp Fire leader. She was the last surviving member of her Camp Fire group which had been meeting annually since 1940. After her children were in High School, she worked as a secretary at the Chiloquin Elementary school for 20 years. After moving to Klamath Falls, Oregon she was a member of First Presbyterian church and longtime member of the Order of Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile and a volunteer for the American Red Cross, SMART reading program and Hospital Guild. She belonged to a golf group, playing every Tuesday, two card clubs and taught line dancing. Her favorite pastime was enjoying her family and faithfully attending the activities of her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Gene, and her parents, several aunts and uncles and is survived by her children and spouses Gerry Page (Louise), Gayle Baldwin (Jeff), Gloria Schell (Tim) and Genie Kelley (Tim Vezie); grandchildren Jamie Bowers, Carly Greenland, Amanda Page, Seth Schell, Drew Baldwin, Erik Kelley, Sean Kelley and many great grandchildren. At my request, no funeral service will be held. Burial will be beside my husband, Gene, at Linkville Cemetery. (As written by mom a number of years before her passing)