Sharon Delana Owens Sharon Delana Owens, 70, went to Heaven March 17, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Sharon was born on July 6, 1951, to Floyd and Florette Riach in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She graduated from Klamath Union High School, and from there went on to beauty college. Later, she began her career at K-Mart, Fred Meyer, and Basin Transit Service. Sharon met the love of her life, LaVon "Von" Owens at the age of 16. They were married on September 14, 1970, in Reno, Nevada. They shared 39 wonderful years together before Von passed. They had two children together, Cherice and Von. Sharon was a wonderful, loving, and generous wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Sharon enjoyed many things in life; her favorites were gardening, camping, fishing, and traveling, but most of all, loved time spent with family and friends. Sharon is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Von and Angela Owens; grandchildren Taylor Owens and Jordan Lee; great-grandchildren Drason Owens and Leilani Owens; brother-in-law Bill Owens; sister-in-law Deena Owens; special life-long friend, Sharon Anderson, and many more family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Von Owens; daughter Cherice Burk Owens; parents Floyd and Florette Riach; brother Terry Riach; sister-in-law Janice Owens, and brother-in-law Donald Owens. Services will be held at Shasta Way Christian Church, 5835 Shasta Way, on April 9th, at 11am.