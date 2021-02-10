Donald Ray Owens On Jan. 23, 2021, Heaven gained an beautiful soul. Donald Ray Owens was born on Sept. 22, 1952 to Willie Owens and Susie Siedford-Owens. Donald enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 20, 1970 and was honorably discharged on Sept. 13, 1972, serving during the Vietnam War. On July 22, 1990, Donald married his soulmate, Deena Thorton-Owens. They were married 30 wonderful years. The majority of Donald's career was spent in the construction industry. He worked for Diversified Contractors as a welding supervisor until he retired. Donald enjoyed the outdoors, and went fishing, hunting and camping frequently with his wife, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He had a green thumb and spent many hours tending to the beautiful yard and garden. He was an excellent cook and hosted many barbeques for his friends and family. Donald is survived by his wife, Deena; step-daughter and son in-law, Jana and Jeff Migliore; step-son John Hammers; grandchildren Karrah and David Ingerson. Donald had three brothers and five sisters. He had numerous nieces and nephews that he loved with all his heart. He will be missed. A picnic, memorial Celebration of Life will be planned for early summer.
