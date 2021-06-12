Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Emily Otoski

Emily Otoski Emily Christina Otoski, of Greensboro, G., passed away on April 22, 2021, surrounded by her children, sister and husband. A celebration of Emily's Life will be Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Greensboro First Methodist Church. Full obituary at BernsteinFuneralHome.com

