Robert Andrew Osorio Robert was born in Grants Pass, Ore., Nov. 14, 1961, to Eugene Andrew Osorio and Charlene Faye Bornamann. He went to be with the Lord Feb. 13, 2020. He passed peacefully at home with loved ones at his side. Rob's favorite past times were spent fishing, hunting, camping and taking his truck out to play in the snow. When he moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., he got a job at Brotherton Pipeline and worked there for about 25 years. After that, he went back to school and earned his GED, then started driving school buses for KCSD and driving charter buses and trolleys up at Crater Lake which he enjoyed very much. Rob also enjoyed horseback riding and watching rodeos, which led to him putting on the Chuck Reid Memorial Rodeo with some friends, and they gave a scholarship check away to the winner every year. He lived a very happy family-oriented and adventurous life, he loved spending time with his two sons. Robert Osorio leaves behind his twin sons Levi and Cory Osorio, Michael Shaw, his mother Charlene Bornamann, his three sisters Connie, Cherie, Lettitia, his daughter-in-law Christal Osorio , two grandchildren Kahdden and Isabella Osorio, and many other family and friends. Robert will forever be missed and never forgotten. A funeral will be held March 6, 2020 at 10. a.m. at Davenports Funeral Chapel at 2680 Memorial Drive.
