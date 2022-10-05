Peter Russell O'Neil Peter Russell O'Neil, age 84, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2022, at home in Keno Oregon, with family at his side. Pete was born on November 13, 1937, to the late William F. and Edna M. (Fredricksen) O'Neil, in Wellington Township, MI. In 1953, at age 16, he drove the family truck when they moved to Oregon, and settled on Cherry Creek, Rocky Point, where the family operated a sawmill before moving to Klamath Falls, where he attended Klamath Union High School. He met his first wife, the late Sandra Barron, while attending school, and they married and settled in Midland Oregon. They had two daughters: Bonnie Lynn (Mrs. Skip Hull) and Donna Rae (Mrs. Ryan Huntsman). Pete is survived by both. He owned and operated a dump truck as an independent driver. On November 27, 1971, he married the late Esther Yvonne Rylah and they built a home in Midland, Oregon where they lived happily for 46 years. During this time, he worked at Stukel Rock and Paving, before branching out on his own by starting Jefferson State Rock Products as well as Keno Rock Products, A1 Heavy Haul and Rent-A-Van Inc. He loved stock car racing, snowmobile racing, travelling, fishing, hunting, and restoring antique tractors and hit- and-miss motors. He loved playing cribbage and spending time at his beloved cabin in the high desert of Eastern Oregon at Beatty's Butte, which he built with the help of good friends. In addition to his parents Bill and Edna, Pete is preceded in death by His wife Esther, brother Robert O'Neil (Helen), Jim O'Neil (Marilyn), sisters Doris Lynn Burns, and Sharon Pepple (Dave); brother- in -law Earl Nevins and sister- in- law Rita O'Neil. Along with his daughters Bonnie and Donna, Pete is survived by his brother, William O'Neil, of Battleground Washington and Sister Sue Nevins of Lachine Michigan, along with grandchildren Angi Haney, Scott O'Neil (Ruth), Kate Kennel (Kevin) and Elizabeth Huntsman and great-grandchildren Baylin Anderson, Grace Bain, Makalo Haney, Cadence Kennel, Lilianna Kennel and Thomas Lynch V, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel Monday October 10, 2022, from 4-7 P.M. A Celebration of Life will be held October 15, 2022, at the Dorris Community Center, 52900 US-97 Dorris California, at 3:00 PM.