Esther O'Neil In the early morning hours of June 25, 2022, Esther Yvonne O'Neil passed away at the age of 82, after a battle with cancer, at her home, surrounded by her husband and family. A visitation will be held from 1-7 pm on Friday, July 1, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 2, at the Midland Hall, 111 Old Midland Rd, Midland, OR. Esther was born in McMinnville, OR, to Kenneth & Gladys Rylah, where the family lived until moving to California. They eventually settled in Klamath Falls where she met and married her husband, Pete O'Neil. They remained married for 50 years; 42 of those years were spent at their home in the community of Midland. Esther enjoyed painting, reading, traveling, shopping, and visiting on the phone with her sisters. But, most of all, she loved spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and attending all of their activities. She is survived by her husband Pete; sister & brother-in-law Kathy & Keith Hamilton; step-daughters and their husbands Bonnie & Skip Hull, Donna & Ryan Huntsman; step grandchildren and their spouses Angela Haney, Kate & Kevin Kennel, Scott & Ruth O'Neil, Liz Huntsman; great grandchildren Baylin Anderson, Gracie Bain, Makalo Haney, Cadence Kennel, Lily Kennel, Drake O'Neil, Tommy Lynch; beloved nieces and nephews; as well as many others who called her "Nana". Esther was preceded in death by her parents Ken & Gladys; brother Martin Matyear; and sister Lorna Goetz.