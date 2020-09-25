Henry John O'Keeffe Henry "Hank" John O'Keeffe was born on May 5, 1932 and died on September 21, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will precede the Mass at 10:30 AM. Henry is survived by wife Patricia; sister Sarah Takacs; Nieces Jula (Larry) Galvin, Pat (Brant) Baldini, Kathe (Doug) Thurber, Terry DeVine, Ellen (Brian) Giles; numerous grand nieces and nephews, cousins and god children. Henry was preceded in death by his parents Tom & Juliann O'Keeffe; sister Norah & Tom Haley; Brothers-in-law Richie Takacs and Gus Drier. For many years Henry was director for Malin Rural Fire Department, Malin Irrigation District, Malin Potato Co-op, and very active member of St Augustine Catholic Church. He also was a volunteer fireman in Malin. Henry was known to be an industrious and extremely generous man. From Malin, he set in motion beneficial help which made a difference for many. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
