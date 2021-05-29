Paula Gene Oellerich (Paulette) Paula Gene Oellerich (Paulette), 64, resident of San Jose, Calif., passed away quietly on Sunday, May 23, 2021 with family at her side. Her life was devoted to her son and grandchildren. She was born in Duluth, Minn., on July 15, 1956 to Richard and Patricia Oellerich. Her fathers U.S. Air Force career led to her living in several places throughout the United States and Europe. She settled in Santa Clara County in 1978 living in Santa Clara and San Jose. She started her career in the hospitality field before switching to a medical career where she worked at Valley Medical Center for 25 years. She was outgoing and loved to be around her friends and family. She had a strong personality, a bold sense of style, and the kind of laugh you couldn't help but reciprocate. She enjoyed many hobbies, her favorite being salsa dancing. She is survived by her mother Patricia; brother Richard; niece Jamie; son Alexzander; grandchildren Bradley, Braylon, Sebastian, Alexzander, and Azariah. She joins her father Richard and sister Lori. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local American Cancer Society.
