Saturday, Sept. 24 – Saturday, Nov. 5
Favell Museum is hosting its 10th annual Juried Art Show & Sale. The show features 32 artists from throughout the West. A portion of all sales benefits the non-profit Favell Museum.
Saturday, Oct. 1 The final Linkville Players production of “Crimes of the Heart” will take to the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Linkville Playhouse in downtown Klamath Falls.
Monday, Oct. 3
Klamath Falls City Council meeting is set to take place at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 500 Klamath Avenue. Executive session will be held prior at 6:30 and is by invitation only.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Langell Valley Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet at 6 p.m. at the District Office, 9787 E. Langell Valley Road, in Bonanza. A conference line will be open for the public at 1-602-580-9622, code: 1683616.
Klamath County Board of County Commissioners meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. in the Government Center, 305 main Street, Room 219.
Klamath Falls Intercommunity Hospital Authority meeting will take place at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 500 Klamath Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Regional Forest Practice Committees for Eastern Oregon will meet at 9 a.m. at 3200 Delap Road, Klamath Falls in the ODF conference room. A link to join virtually via Zoom can be found on the committees’ agenda. Send public comments to forestresources.committees@odf.oregon.gov.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Community baby shower event for expectant families with children up to the age of one. Shower will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Klamath Early Childhood Development Center, 2450 Summers Lane.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Voxlux will be performing at the Ross Ragland Theater at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Monday, Oct. 10
Oregon Health Policy Board Behavioral Health Committee to hold public meeting from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Meetings will be held virtually. To access, select Zoom link or dial in by phone: 669-254-5252
Wednesday, Oct. 12 Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District board of Directors meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be held in the USDA conference room at 1945 Main Street. Virtual attendance via Zoom is also available. Request link by sending an email to will@klamathswcd.org.
Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15
Retro Room Records will be holding their stand-up comedy contest where local jokesters will compete for a chance to perform a five-minute routine before the upcoming Retro Room Records Presents: Ragland Comedy Night, featuring Victoria Jackson. Contestants take the stage from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. both nights in the theater located inside Retro Room. Entry for audience members is $10.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Klamath County Fire District 1 will be holding its Community Safety Fair from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Home Depot parking lot, 6451 S. 6th St.
