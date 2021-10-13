Jeanene Marilyn Oatman After complications at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Jeanene Marilyn Oatman, known to many as Rose, joined her Lord and Savior on Sept. 23, 2021, with her family by her side. On Sept. 2, 1937, Rose was born in Laurel, Miss., to Marvin and Edith Bishop. After divorcing in 1970, she raised her four children on her own while working various jobs. She owned and operated a service station/grocery store during the day and at night, worked as a dinner waitress at Mohawk Restaurant in Crescent, Ore. In 1972 she moved to Klamath Falls and was employed by Weyerhaeuser Timber Company until 1977. She then moved to Aloha, Ore. During that year she enrolled in a locomotive engineers training program in Minneapolis, Minn., graduating in 1978. That same year she was hired by Burlington Northern Railroad to operate locomotives. She commuted from Aloha to Vancouver, Wash., until 1987. She then returned to Klamath Falls and worked at Burlington Northern as a carman for two years. Furthering her education, she completed classes in 1991 at National Safety County Commercial Driving and Training School, graduating with a CDL. Her driving job took her into several states. Her next job was working for the Oregon Department of Transportation in highway maintenance. For the next 13 years she operated her own cleaning business. During that time, she moved her elderly mother from Crescent, Ore., to Klamath Falls, where she could care for her. In 2004 she retired, moving to Beatty, Ore., where she lived a slower pace and loved being close to nature and her daughter, who owned a cabin on the property. Rose enjoyed weekend visits from her children, who traveled to spend time with her. In 2016, her family moved her to Midland, Ore., where she lived her remaining years. Special thanks to Lorraine and Dillard Chronister and Calvary Temple Church. Rose is survived by her children: Durinda Rhodes, Darvin Oatman, Daren Oatman, Denene Delgado; sister, Evelyn Fandery; grandchildren, Andrea Fisher, Jandy Irion, Tarita Delgado, Cody Oatman, Wyatt Oatman, Alex Oatman, and great-grandchildren, Landon Fisher, Raehanna Hance, Raven Hance and Deim Oatman. Preceding her in death were her partents, Marvin and Edith Bishop, granddaughter Dotsie Irion and grandson, Dillan Oatman. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Temple, 2161 Garden Ave., Klamath Falls, Ore., at 11 a.m., Oct. 16. A potluck dinner after the service, followed by internment at Mt. Laki Cemetery at 1 p.m.
